Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll should be a wake-up call for America, if not for our sense of freedom and dignity. It revealed that 8 in 10 black Americans describe President Donald Trump as "a racist." They think he has made racism a bigger problem in the country and expressed a strong determination to try to limit him to a single term in office. Overall, nine in 10 disapproved of his job performance. While personally optimistic about their own lives, black Americans offered a bleaker view about their community as a whole. Unless we see how black Americans view Trump, we may be making racists secure in their racism just as Germany did with...