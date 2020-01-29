Added: 29.01.2020 11:04 | 11 views | 0 comments

Syrian government forces captured one of the largest and most strategic rebel-held towns in the country's northwest, the Syrian military and opposition activists said Wednesday, part of a Russian-backed military assault that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to safer areas. The town of Maaret Al Numan in Idlib province, which had been in rebel hands since 2012, sits on the highway linking Damascus with Aleppo and is considered critical to President Bashar Al Assad's forces. The town is now largely empty as a result of intense bombardment in recent weeks. Its capture is the latest in a series of...