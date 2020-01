China evacuations begin as WHO voices concern about virus spread



BEIJING/GENEVA — The United States and Japan flew nationals out of China’s coronavirus epicenter on Wednesday, as the number of deaths leapt to 133 and the World Health Organization said there was "deeply concerning" evidence of person-to-person transmission in other countries. The WHO said its Emergency Committee would reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the spread of the new virus from China now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, naming Germany, Vietnam... More in article.wn.com » Japan, United States, Beijing Tags: Germany