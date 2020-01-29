Added: 29.01.2020 18:14 | 10 views | 0 comments

BEIJING/GENEVA â€” The United States and Japan flew nationals out of Chinaâ€™s coronavirus epicenter on Wednesday, as the number of deaths leapt to 133 and the World Health Organization said there was "deeply concerning" evidence of person-to-person transmission in other countries. The WHO said its Emergency Committee would reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the spread of the new virus from China now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, naming Germany, Vietnam...