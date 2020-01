Added: 24.01.2020 18:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson has heralded the end of "far too many years of argument and division" as he signed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU next week. The Prime Minister said the UK can now "move forward as one country" after he put his signature to the document in Downing Street on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the presidents of the European...