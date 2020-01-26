China virus death toll rises to 41, with more than 1,300 infected worldwide



Added: 25.01.2020 8:12 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.scmp.com



The death toll from Chinaâ€™s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start, with authorities curbing travel and cancelling public gatherings. More than 1,300 people have been infected globally with a virus traced to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a pandemic. State-run China Global Television Network reported in a tweet on Saturday that a doctor who had been treating patients in Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong, had died from the virus. It was not immediately clear if his death was already counted in the official... More in article.wn.com » Television Tags: Networks