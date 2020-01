Added: 25.01.2020 10:58 | 6 views | 0 comments

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad&'s main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said. There were no immediate reports of casualties but at least seven people were wounded in clashes with police earlier in the day, medics and security sources said. The clashes took place...