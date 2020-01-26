Added: 25.01.2020 12:42 | 9 views | 0 comments

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Saturday declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency" -- the city&'s highest warning tier -- as authorities ramped up measures to reduce the risk of further infections. The announcement came as city leader Carrie Lam faced criticism in some quarters over her administration&'s response to the crisis. Of the five people who have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong so far, four arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal which connects with the mainland. That led to calls from some medical experts and politicians to limit, or...