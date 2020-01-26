Protesters in Lebanon mark 100-days of revolution with Beirut marches



Source: leobites.wordpress.com



Thousands of Lebanese converged on Parliament to mark 100 days since the start of nation-wide anti-government protests that toppled Saad Hariri's government but many vowed to continue after a cabinet of little-known faces was brought in earlier last week. Chanting "revolution", hundreds of people walked from the upmarket neighbourhood of Ashrafieh towards Parliament, where they met groups of protesters marching from other parts of the city mid-afternoon. They said that they to maintain pressure on the new government, which they reject. "After almost 100 days, the ruling class still chose a government that doesn't represent us or our demands," said Hani Katerji, a 25-year-old management...