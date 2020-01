Added: 18.01.2020 8:29 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has turned down the resignation of his prime minister, who offered to resign after clandestine audio recordings appeared to show him disparaging the president's knowledge of economics. Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation earlier on Friday, after the leak of a recording in which he was apparently heard...