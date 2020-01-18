Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei to deliver first Friday sermon since 2012



Iran's supreme leader will deliver a Friday sermon in Tehran for the first time since 2012 as the country faces pressure at home and abroad over its accidental shooting down of a passenger plane. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sermon will be delivered at the capital's Mosalla prayer congregation area, Iran's Mehr News Agency said, citing the Tehran Friday Prayers Headquarters. Mr Khamenei, 80, has held the country's top office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The Iranian government and military were accused of...