Added: 17.01.2020 9:52 | 7 views | 0 comments

Britain will rejoin the EU in the “coming decades” because young voters will realise leaving the bloc was a mistake, according the European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator. With just 14 days to go until the UK legally severs its ties with the EU, Guy Verhofstadt also insisted he had received assurances from the Brexit secretary regarding anxieties over citizens’ rights. After British MEPs packed up their offices in Strasbourg for the last time on Thursday, the former Belgian prime minister raised the prospect of the UK rejoining the bloc due to the demands of younger generations....