﻿Saturday, 18 January 2020
Do We Dare Speak Of The Christian Right And Fascism In The Same Breath?

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On the afternoon of May 17, 2017, Jerry Falwell Jr. had just introduced President Donald Trump to the graduating class of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Falwell Jr., who serves as president of the Christian Right university, was appointed by his father Jerry Sr. to continue the work of the Moral Majority. Despite the hush money paid to a porn star to influence an election; a litany of insults directed at POWs, women, disabled reporters, minority groups, and Mexicans and Muslims; or the Access Hollywood videotape showing the former GOP presidential nominee describing his “Grab’em by the pussy. You can do anything” approach to seducing...

Tags: Donald Trump, Virginia, NFL, Women, President, Election, Muslims, Hollywood, Money



