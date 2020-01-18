﻿Saturday, 18 January 2020
Hezbollah supporters say revenge for Soleimani’s death has only just begun

Added: 17.01.2020

Qassem Soleimani was often described as a “shadowy” figure; an elusive commander who criss-crossed the Middle East in secret on his mission to sustain a regional military alliance loyal to Iran. But in the days after his killing by a US drone strike this month, his face was suddenly everywhere. Posters and billboards mourning his death appeared in Baghdad, Damascus, Sanaa and Beirut — places where Soleimani had spent years cultivating proxies and militias. In the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, known for its strong support for Hezbollah — one of Iran’s strongest allies — giant images of the Iranian general’s face now loom large. Download the new Independent Premium...

Tags: Beirut, Middle East, Hezbollah, Baghdad, Iran



