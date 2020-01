Pregnant woman and six children tortured and killed by a religious cult in Panama, authorities say

(CNN)A pregnant woman and six children -- including a 1-year-old baby and a 3-year-old -- were tortured, slaughtered and buried in a mass grave in Panama as part of a bizarre, ritualistic killing by a religious cult, authorities have said. Nine indigenous people have been arrested and will be...