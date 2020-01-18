Added: 17.01.2020 16:11 | 7 views | 0 comments

Iran shot down a commercial plane, killing all 176 crew and passengers, because it was spooked by “six F-35 US fighter jets” near its borders, Russia’s top diplomat told The Independent on Friday. “This information needs verification, but I’d like to emphasise the nervousness that always accompanies such situations,” Russia’s acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said during his annual press conference, in response to a question from this news site. “It was a human mistake. Everyone understands that.” Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now The long-serving minister agreed with Iran's argument that...