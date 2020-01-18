Added: 18.01.2020 1:04 | 8 views | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to respond to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Friday sermon, mocking him as "not so supreme" and cautioning that he should be “very careful with his words”. He then added in English and Persian a message to the Iranian people, who he said “deserve a government that's terested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect”. Referencing his campaign slogan, Mr Trump said that “instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!”. Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at...