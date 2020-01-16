Nile River dam row: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan make draft deal



Source: www.egypttoday.com



Negotiators are presenting this as a win-win for both Egypt and Ethiopia. There have been fears the countries could be drawn into war if it is unresolved. According to the joint statement, filling the dam in stages during the July and August wet season will allow for Ethiopia's "early generation of electricity" while "providing appropriate mitigation measures for Egypt and Sudan in case of severe droughts". Ethiopia, which began construction of the $4bn (Â£3bn) dam in 2011 on the Blue Nile, a tributary that contributes 85% of the... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Egypt