ï»¿Thursday, 16 January 2020
Union protests continue despite Macron's compromise

Added: 16.01.2020 12:01 | 11 views | 0 comments

Source: astanatimes.com
Source: astanatimes.com

French transport strikes continued for a 42nd day on Wednesday as a government compromise over the national retirement age failed to persuade some trade unions to call off the disruptions that have rocked the country. On Wednesday, three important French ports - Marseille, Le Havre and La Rochelle - were totally blocked. Air traffic controllers also joined the strike, which Air France said would cause moderate interruptions in medium- and short-haul flights through Thursday. Since early December, trade unions have protested President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plans to update France's famously byzantine retirement system, under which 42 separate schemes govern different types of public...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Government, President, France, Strikes, Mars, Mac, Protests



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved