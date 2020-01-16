Union protests continue despite Macron's compromise



Source: astanatimes.com



French transport strikes continued for a 42nd day on Wednesday as a government compromise over the national retirement age failed to persuade some trade unions to call off the disruptions that have rocked the country. On Wednesday, three important French ports - Marseille, Le Havre and La Rochelle - were totally blocked. Air traffic controllers also joined the strike, which Air France said would cause moderate interruptions in medium- and short-haul flights through Thursday. Since early December, trade unions have protested President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plans to update France's famously byzantine retirement system, under which 42 separate schemes govern different types of public