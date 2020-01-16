﻿Thursday, 16 January 2020
Bushfire crisis threatens to change Australia’s ecosystems 'forever'

Added: 16.01.2020 11:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Source: www.nationalgeographic.com.au
Source: www.nationalgeographic.com.au

Bushfires that have burnt through more than 10 million hectares in Australia could change the country’s delicate ecosystems forever, scientists say. The crisis is also a precursor of the kinds of conditions that will become frequent worldwide unless global leaders move quickly to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming, new research shows. Dr Thomas Duff, a bushfire behaviour expert at the University of Melbourne, said the fire season has been “exceptional” and that while it was unlikely it would become the normal annual pattern, exceptional events were becoming more frequent, stronger and harder to predict. “Considering the nature of these fires and the vegetation...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Australia, Fire, Scientists, ISIS



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved