Bushfire crisis threatens to change Australia’s ecosystems 'forever'



Bushfires that have burnt through more than 10 million hectares in Australia could change the country's delicate ecosystems forever, scientists say. The crisis is also a precursor of the kinds of conditions that will become frequent worldwide unless global leaders move quickly to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming, new research shows. Dr Thomas Duff, a bushfire behaviour expert at the University of Melbourne, said the fire season has been "exceptional" and that while it was unlikely it would become the normal annual pattern, exceptional events were becoming more frequent, stronger and harder to predict. "Considering the nature of these fires and the vegetation...