Added: 16.01.2020 9:21 | 2 views | 0 comments

YouTube has been "actively promoting" videos containing misinformation about climate change, a report released Thursday by campaign group Avaaz claims, despite recent policy changes by the platform intended to drive users away from harmful content and conspiracy theories. Avaaz examined 5,537 videos retrieved by the search terms "climate change," global warming" and "climate manipulation," and then the videos most likely to be suggested next by YouTubeâ€™s "up next" sidebar. For each of those search terms respectively, 8%, 16% and 21% of the top 100 related videos included by YouTube in the "up-next" feature contained...