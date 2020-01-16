Added: 16.01.2020 9:37 | 2 views | 0 comments

New evidence shows Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked hundreds of young women and girls on his private Caribbean island, some as recently as 2018, significantly expanding the scope of his alleged conduct, a top law enforcement official said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Epstein, a wealthy financier who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail last year, was bringing girls as young as 11 and 12 to his secluded estate in the Virgin Islands, known as Little Saint James, and kept a computerised database to track the availability and movements of women and girls, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit, which was filed by Denise George, attorney general of the Virgin Islands, broadened the...