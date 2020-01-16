﻿Thursday, 16 January 2020
The best countries in the world to raise a child, ranked

Added: 16.01.2020 5:49 | 13 views | 0 comments

Source: althistory.wikia.com
Source: althistory.wikia.com

Expectant parents may want to consider moving to Scandinavia, as a new report has revealed Denmark, Sweden and Norway top the list of best countries in the world for raising a child. The findings are according to the annual Best Countries Report, conducted by US News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which point to the Scandinavian countries’ “generous paternal and maternal leave” and free preschool. “These countries tend to have generous paternal leave and maternal leave, offer free preschool, and have good overall public education systems,” Deidre McPhillips, senior data editor at US News & World report, told CNN. Download the new...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Movies



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved