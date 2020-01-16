The best countries in the world to raise a child, ranked



Added: 16.01.2020 5:49 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: althistory.wikia.com



Expectant parents may want to consider moving to Scandinavia, as a new report has revealed Denmark, Sweden and Norway top the list of best countries in the world for raising a child. The findings are according to the annual Best Countries Report, conducted by US News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which point to the Scandinavian countries’ “generous paternal and maternal leave” and free preschool. “These countries tend to have generous paternal leave and maternal leave, offer free preschool, and have good overall public education systems,” Deidre McPhillips, senior data editor at US News & World report, told CNN. Download the new... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Movies