‘A historic announcement’: 2020 US census to tally Sikhs as separate ‘ethnicity’ for first time



The Sikh community in the US will be counted as a separate ethnic group for the first time ever in this year's census, a long sought goal of a number of Sikh organizations in the country. While the total number of adherents of the religious community living in the US remains something of a mystery - ranging between fewer than 100,000 and 1 million depending on who one asks - the traditionally...