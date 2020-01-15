Added: 15.01.2020 10:43 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. While President Donald Trump pushes the U.S. and Iran closer to the brink of war, the latest consisting of Iranian rockets striking two bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and one of Iran's most revered figures, many wonder what will 2020 bring for American Muslims. Some already suspect that Islamophobia has become so mainstream that Americans have been trained to expect violence against Muslims-not excuse it, but expect it. Others note how relations with Muslims have only worsened under Trump's presidency. Trump and his administration...