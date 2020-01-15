Added: 15.01.2020 11:56 | 9 views | 0 comments

Elizabeth Warren made a forceful case for a female president and stood behind her accusation suggesting sexism by progressive rival Bernie Sanders Tuesday night in a Democratic debate that raised gender as a key issue in the sprint to Iowa’s presidential caucuses. Sanders vehemently denied Warren's accusation, which threatened to split the Democratic Party’s left flank -- as well as the senators' longtime liberal alliance -- at a critical moment less than three weeks before voting begins. “Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren exclaimed. "The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.” An...