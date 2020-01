Added: 15.01.2020 12:48 | 8 views | 0 comments

New York (CNN Business)Yamaha is reminding people that musical equipment cases are for musical equipment — not people — two weeks after fugitive auto titan Carlos Ghosn reportedly was smuggled out of Japan in one. In a tweet over the weekend, the Japanese musical equipment company said it was not naming any names, but noted there had been many recent...