Nancy Pelosi names Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler as Donald Trump impeachment â€˜prosecutorsâ€™



Source: home.bt.com



House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named the impeachment â€˜managersâ€™ who will effectively prosecute Donald Trump at his planned impeachment trial Nancy Pelosi named House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler as two of the impeachment â€˜managersâ€™ who will effectively prosecute Donald Trump. The Speaker of the House of Representatives named her seven managers at the US Capitol on Thursday, and kicked off with Schiff and Nadler â€“ two of Trumpâ€™s biggest... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Donald Trump