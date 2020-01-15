Added: 14.01.2020 17:12 | 1 views | 0 comments

BRUSSELS â€” The European Union plans to dedicate a quarter of its budget to tackling climate change and to help shift $1.1 trillion in investment toward making the economy more environmentally friendly over the next 10 years. The Europe Investment Plan unveiled Tuesday will be funded by the EU budget and the private sector. It aims to deliver on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenâ€™s Green Deal to make Europe the worldâ€™s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. The plan includes a mechanism designed to help the regions that would be most disrupted economically by the transition to cleaner industries. Von der Leyen, who took office in December, has made the...