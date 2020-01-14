ï»¿Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Avalanches kill 69 in Pakistani and Indian Kashmir

Added: 14.01.2020 16:36 | 9 views | 0 comments

Source: nation.com.pk
Source: nation.com.pk

At least 59 people were killed and many more were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday. In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several avalanches hit the northern-part of Indian-administered Kashmir. Two Pakistani officials said many villagers were still stranded by the avalanches in the Neelum Valley area following heavy rain that also triggered landslides. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Many people were reported missing and feared dead as rescue efforts got under way, one of the officials said. Rescuers had managed...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Indiana, Government, Pakistan, India



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved