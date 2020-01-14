Avalanches kill 69 in Pakistani and Indian Kashmir



Added: 14.01.2020 16:36 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: nation.com.pk



At least 59 people were killed and many more were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday. In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several avalanches hit the northern-part of Indian-administered Kashmir. Two Pakistani officials said many villagers were still stranded by the avalanches in the Neelum Valley area following heavy rain that also triggered landslides. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Many people were reported missing and feared dead as rescue efforts got under way, one of the officials said. Rescuers had managed... More in article.wn.com » Government, Pakistan, India Tags: Indiana