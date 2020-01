Lebanese protesters block roads against government inaction



Source: www.nytimes.com



Beirut: Lebanese protesters blocked several roads around the capital of Beirut and in other areas of the country on Tuesday in renewed rallies against the ruling elite they say has failed to address the economy’s downward spiral. Protesters burned tires and blocked three main highways leading to the capital from the south, east and north, bringing traffic to a standstill. School and university students took part in some of the protests and hundreds marched down main... More in article.wn.com » Beirut, Students, Economy, Protests Tags: Government