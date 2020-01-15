ï»¿Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Trump says Senate should simply dismiss impeachment case

Added: 13.01.2020 18:18 | 20 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him, an extraordinary suggestion as the House prepares to transmit the charges to the chamber for the historic trial. The Republican president is giving mixed messages ahead of the House's landmark vote that will launch the Senate proceedings in a matter of days, only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Trump faces charges that he abused power by pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and then obstructed Congress. Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, â€œno...

