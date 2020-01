Niger declares three days of mourning after 89 soldiers killed in attack on military base

Added: 13.01.2020 18:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

(CNN)The Niger government has declared three days of national mourning after 89 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base, a government spokesman said. The attack happened on Thursday when heavily armed militants attacked an army outpost in Chinagodrar in the country's west,...