Special court formed for Musharraf treason trial 'unconstitutional', rules LHC



Source: www.tribuneindia.com



The Lahore High Court on Monday declared the formation of a special court â€” which heard the treason case against former dictator Pervez Musharraf and handed him a death sentence after finding him guilty of treason â€” as "unconstitutional". The LHC bench, which was hearing Musharraf's petitions against the verdict, also ruled that the treason case against the former president was not prepared in accordance with the law. A three-member full bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, delivered the unanimous verdict. Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court in Islamabad on December 17, 2019, six... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President