The victims of a paedophile priest at the heart of the biggest scandal to hit the Catholic church will face their attacker in a French court. Bernard Preynat, 74, who has been defrocked, is believed to have sexually abused scores of boys over a 30-year period, many of them while they attended catechism classes or Boy Scout camps he ran. Even after he admitted he was “sick” and had a problem with children, he was allowed to...