Added: 13.01.2020

Both sides in Libya's conflict are expected to meet in Moscow on Monday to sign an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire which went into effect on Sunday, ending nine months of fighting after weeks of international diplomacy. Libya has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a 2011 uprising led to the death of Muammar Qaddafi and the breakup of government. Various factions were left fighting to...