Added: 13.01.2020 9:24 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. On the morning of November 9, one day after the 2016 general election in which Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump but won the popular vote by a large margin-3.9 million votes, more than any defeated candidate in U.S. history; outgoing President Barack Obama said: "You know, the path this country has taken has never been a straight line. We zig and zag and sometimes we move in ways that some people think is forward and others think is moving back and that's Ok ...The point is we all go forward with a presumption of good faith in our fellow citizens because that presumption of good faith is essential to a vibrant and functioning democracy."...