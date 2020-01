Bolivia exiled ex-president Morales calls on radio for armed militias



Bolivia´s exiled former president Evo Morales on Sunday defended a call he made for the formation of armed groups, a recording of which was leaked on public radio. Speaking exclusively to Reuters on Sunday night in Argentina where he is in exile, the defiant former president confirmed his was the voice in a recording played on Bolivian radio calling for creation of armed militas "as in Venezuela". He said people have a right to defend... More in article.wn.com » President, FIA Tags: EU