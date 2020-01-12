ï»¿Sunday, 12 January 2020
Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

BURRAGATE, Australia--A firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling the Australian wildfire crisis overnight and the prime minister on Sunday said his government was adapting and building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change. Bill Slade â€” one of the few professionals among mainly volunteer brigades battling blazes across southeast Australia â€” died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria state, Forest Fire Management Victoria Executive Director Chris Hardman said. The 60-year-old married father of two was in November commended for 40 years service with the forestry agency. "Although we do have enormous experience in identifying hazardous trees, sometimes these...

