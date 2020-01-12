ï»¿Sunday, 12 January 2020
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

HOUSTON: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the US and up into the Midwest were blamed on Saturday in the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered large swaths of the country. Storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas due to icy weather, in Alabama from a deadly tornado and in Louisiana, where winds were so strong that a trailer home was lifted off its foundation and carried several hundred feet. A man drowned in Oklahoma and the storms even touched the Midwest with at least one death on an icy highway in Iowa. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, parts of...

Tags: Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, USA, Oklahoma, Texas



