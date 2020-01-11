Added: 11.01.2020 17:13 | 3 views | 0 comments

The regime led by US President Donald Trump is the most dangerous regime in American history and it bears the “full responsibility for the tragic downing of Ukraine airliner,” according to American writer and political analyst Stephen Lendman. “Make no mistake. The Trump regime, which has launched hot wars and by other means against regional countries, bears full responsibility for the tragic downing of the Ukraine airliner, forcing Iran’s military to be on high alert against possible US aggression,” Lendman told Press TV on Saturday. “Trump’s threat to terror-bomb 52 Iranian targets further heightened tensions. US regional bases are platforms for endless wars of aggression,” he added. On...