Oman Selects Haitham Bin Tariq to Succeed Venerable Sultan Qaboos



Added: 11.01.2020 19:19 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pinterest.co.uk



Oman's venerable ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who ruled his strategic Gulf emirate — adjacent to Iran — for nearly 50 years, has died after a long illness. The country's royal family chose the late Sultan's cousin, Haitham Bin Tariq, to succeed him, in accordance with his last testament. Oman's royal family met Saturday, following the death overnight of the late Sultan Qaboos, and appointed his cousin, Haitham Bin Tariq, to succeed... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: Royal Family