﻿Saturday, 11 January 2020
Cambridge Analytica and big tech’s history of manipulating elections

Added: 11.01.2020 13:36 | 14 views | 0 comments

Source: www.vanityfair.com
Source: www.vanityfair.com

A longtime Facebook executive has admitted the company’s platform helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election, and it may happen again this year. In an internal memo, Facebook Vice President Andrew Bosworth wrote, “So was Facebook responsible for Donald Trump getting elected? I think the answer is yes.” Bosworth, who was a backer of Hillary Clinton in 2016, went on to write that the company should not change its policies in an effort to hurt Trump’s re-election chances. In his memo, Bosworth referenced the role of the shadowy data firm Cambridge Analytica but downplayed its significance. However, a new Oscar-shortlisted documentary called “The Great Hack” argues Cambridge Analytica has played...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Facebook, President, Election



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved