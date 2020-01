Trump said he has come up with a 'beautiful' new name for NATO: 'NATOME'

Donald Trump has called on NATO to play a more active role in the Middle East.He said he has come up with a new name for an expanded military alliance: "NATOME."The President told reporters that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg seemed "very excited" about possibly adding the letters "ME" to the body's title....