Added: 10.01.2020 16:19 | 28 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court said on Friday that an indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was illegal, rebuking the government for the communications lockdown imposed after it withdrew the Muslim majority region’s autonomy in August. Indefinite suspension of the internet violated India’s telecoms rules, the court said, ordering authorities to review all curbs in Kashmir in a week. “Freedom of Internet access is a fundamental...