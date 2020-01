Added: 10.01.2020 13:07 | 9 views | 0 comments

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump wished North Korea&'s Kim Jong Un a happy birthday, Seoul said on Friday -- with nuclear talks deadlocked and six years after former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman serenaded Pyongyang&'s leader. North Korea has never officially confirmed Kim&'s age or date of birth, but Rodman&'s breathy Marilyn Monroe-style performance of...