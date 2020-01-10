ï»¿Friday, 10 January 2020
Taiwanâ€™s pro-independence president on track for re-election

Added: 10.01.2020 14:03 | 5 views | 0 comments

Source: www.ibtimes.co.in
Source: www.ibtimes.co.in

Taiwanâ€™s independence-leaning president Tsai Ing-wen, whose political career appeared all but over a year ago, is now widely tipped to win a second term when voters go the polls on Saturday for presidential and legislative elections. She can largely thank her arch-nemesis, the Chinese Communist Party, for her dramatic reversal in political fortunes. In a humiliating public performance in November 2018, Ms Tsai led a group of Democratic Progressive Party officials in a deep bow of apology after the ruling party was handed its biggest drubbing in history in local elections. Languishing in the polls, she then announced her resignation as party leader. Now she is back and stronger than ever,...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: AfD party, Democrats, Taiwan, President, Election



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved