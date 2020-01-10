Taiwanâ€™s pro-independence president on track for re-election



Taiwanâ€™s independence-leaning president Tsai Ing-wen, whose political career appeared all but over a year ago, is now widely tipped to win a second term when voters go the polls on Saturday for presidential and legislative elections. She can largely thank her arch-nemesis, the Chinese Communist Party, for her dramatic reversal in political fortunes. In a humiliating public performance in November 2018, Ms Tsai led a group of Democratic Progressive Party officials in a deep bow of apology after the ruling party was handed its biggest drubbing in history in local elections. Languishing in the polls, she then announced her resignation as party leader. Now she is back and stronger than ever,... More in article.wn.com » Democrats, Taiwan, President, Election Tags: AfD party