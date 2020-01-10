Added: 10.01.2020 9:10 | 5 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Living in England from 1842 to 1844, the German philosopher Friedrich Engels had seen, first-hand, the devastating effects of industrialization on workers and their children. He witnessed how the ultra-rich, or capitalist class, knowingly caused workers a “life of toil and wretchedness… but took no further trouble in the matter.” He charged: “They are turning a blind eye to their part in the early deaths of their workers,” when it was within their power to change things, so he accused them of “social murder.” For the German economist, England’s ultra-rich had established a new social order that had not only made lies sound truthful but murder...