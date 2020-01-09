There will be a new brightest star in the sky by end of this century, scientists say



A star is set to explode into a "nova" that will be the brightest in the sky by the end of this century, scientists say. For now, the star known as V Sagittae is very dim. It is so faint that it is hard to find even with a telescope. But some time around 2083, it will explode and shine with the intensity of Sirius, the brightest star we can see in the night sky. At that point, it will become the most luminous star in our Milky Way galaxy. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now When that happens, the star will become involved in a dramatic, violent "death-spiral" that will send out light that will be bright and visible from Earth,...