LONDON (AP) â€” Britain passed a major milestone on the road to Brexit when the House of Commons on Thursday approved a bill authorizing the countryâ€™s departure from the European Union at the end of the month. Lawmakers voted by 330-231 to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which sets the terms of Britainâ€™s departure from the 28-nation bloc. The comfortable majority won by Prime Minister Boris Johnsonâ€™s Conservatives in an election last month secured the bill's passage despite the opposition of smaller parties. The bill was approved after three days of debate that brought none of the frayed tempers, late-night sessions and knife-edge votes that marked previous rounds of Brexit wrangling over...