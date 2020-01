Australia issues new evacuation alerts as monster bushfires regenerate



Added: 09.01.2020 10:03 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: strangesounds.org



MELBOURNE - Authorities issued new warnings and evacuation notices across southeast Australia on Thursday, as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities. A disaster level notice in large parts of Victoria state, already in place for the past week, was extended by 48 hours and people in danger... More in article.wn.com » Fire Tags: Australia